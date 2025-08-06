Sports

IUST Hosts Inter-departmental Athletic Meet

Awantipora, Aug 05: The Inter-departmental Athletic Meet 2025 kicked off today at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), witnessing active participation from students across various departments. Both men and women athletes competed in multiple track and field events.A statement issued here said that Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor extended his best wishes to all participants, emphasizing that sports and physical education are vital for holistic student development. The meet was inaugurated by Mr. Murshid A Khan, Officer Incharge, Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES), who lauded the spirit of the participants and encouraged students to integrate physical activity into their daily lives. Earlier, Dr. Hilal Ahmad Rather, Assistant Director, DPES, welcomed the athletes and highlighted the importance of such events in promoting teamwork, discipline, and healthy competition on campus. The day concluded with a prize distribution ceremony honouring the winners for their exceptional performances.

