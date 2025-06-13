IUST convenes ‘12th Executive Council Meeting’

Awantipora, June 12: — The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) held its 12th Executive Council (EC) meeting today under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Shakil A. Romshoo. The meeting was attended by distinguished members from academia to deliberate on key academic, administrative and policy matters concerning the University’s growth and development.

Among the prominent Executive Council members were Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu; Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir; Prof. Rama Shanker Dubey, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Gujarat, Prof. Jawaid Iqbal, Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), and Prof. Anjana Vyas from CEPT University, Ahmedabad.

The Executive Council meeting was also attended by Prof. Abdul Wahid Makhdoomi, Registrar and Member Secretary of the EC, Prof. A.H. Moon (Dean Academic Affairs), Prof. Parvez Ahmad Mir (Dean, School of Business Studies), Prof. Zamrooda Akhter (Principal, Alamdar Memorial College of Nursing), Dr. Asifa Mehraj Baba (Dean of Students), and Dean Research, Finance officer, Controller of Examinations, and Dean Outreach of the IUST.

The Council deliberated upon and approved key recommendations of various statutory bodies including Academic Council, Library Committee, University Finance Committee, Library Committee and Building Committee. Noteworthy among the key decisions was the approval for the establishment of new academic and policy-oriented centres such as the Centre for Good Governance and Policy Analysis, the Institute of Allied Health Sciences, and Centre for Cyber Security.

The Vice Chancellor members of the Executive Council from sister universities of Jammu and Kashmir emphasized the importance of fostering collaborative frameworks and proposed joint initiatives for resource optimization and strengthening knowledge partnerships across the Jammu and Kashmir.