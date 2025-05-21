Kashmir

IUST conducts workshop on procurement amendments

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Awantipora, May 20: The Finance Office of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) organized a workshop to apprise university staff of recent amendments in the mode of procurement. The session, chaired by the Finance Officer, witnessed active participation from over 40 participants representing various departments that included Heads of Departments, faculty members and administrative staff.
The workshop aimed to foster a better understanding of the updated procurement procedures, emphasizing the principles of accountability and transparency. Participants engaged in meaningful discussions and received clarity on the revised guidelines, ensuring a consistent and informed approach to procurement practices across the university.

 

