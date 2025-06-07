IUST champions resilient infrastructure education

Awantipora, June 06: In a significant stride towards fostering community resilience and edu-cational outreach, the Department of Civil Engineering at the Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST), Awantipora, hosted a program on Role of Civil Engineering in Resilient Infrastructure at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Lethpora, Pulwama. The program aimed to enlighten young minds about the pivotal role of civil engineering in con-structing safe and sustainable built environments, especially pertinent for disaster-vulnerable regions like the Kashmir Valley.

The IUST expert team delved into cutting-edge civil engineering innovations aimed at miti-gating the devastating effects of natural calamities such as earthquakes, floods, and land-slides—hazards that the Kashmir region frequently faces due to its distinct topography and seismic activity. Different segments of the program. The sessions were conducted by Er. Mir Aijaz Ahmad, Head of the Department of Civil Engineering, and Dr. Shujaat Hussain, Senior faculty member and Er. Mohammad Iqbal Mirza, Outreach Coordinator of the department of Civil Engineering. Er. Mirza emphasized the program’s alignment with the National Educa-tion Policy (NEP) 2020, which champions experiential learning, civic responsibility, and mul-tidisciplinary engagement.

The session garnered an enthusiastic response from the students and staff of school Lethpora, who actively engaged in interactive discussions. This is one of such outreach initiatives orga-nized by IUST to empower communities through targeted education and cultivate resilience through robust academic collaboration and dedicated social engagement.