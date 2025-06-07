Kashmir

IUST champions resilient infrastructure education

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Awantipora, June 06: In a significant stride towards fostering community resilience and edu-cational outreach, the Department of Civil Engineering at the Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST), Awantipora, hosted a program on Role of Civil Engineering in Resilient Infrastructure at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Lethpora, Pulwama. The program aimed to enlighten young minds about the pivotal role of civil engineering in con-structing safe and sustainable built environments, especially pertinent for disaster-vulnerable regions like the Kashmir Valley.

The IUST expert team delved into cutting-edge civil engineering innovations aimed at miti-gating the devastating effects of natural calamities such as earthquakes, floods, and land-slides—hazards that the Kashmir region frequently faces due to its distinct topography and seismic activity. Different segments of the program. The sessions were conducted by Er. Mir Aijaz Ahmad, Head of the Department of Civil Engineering, and Dr. Shujaat Hussain, Senior faculty member and Er. Mohammad Iqbal Mirza, Outreach Coordinator of the department of Civil Engineering. Er. Mirza emphasized the program’s alignment with the National Educa-tion Policy (NEP) 2020, which champions experiential learning, civic responsibility, and mul-tidisciplinary engagement.

The session garnered an enthusiastic response from the students and staff of school Lethpora, who actively engaged in interactive discussions. This is one of such outreach initiatives orga-nized by IUST to empower communities through targeted education and cultivate resilience through robust academic collaboration and dedicated social engagement.

 

Despite frequent wet spells, 70 percent of valley roads macadamized: CE R&B
DC Bandipora participates in Ashoora procession at Sumbal
Value addition of fruits and vegetables : Week long training program for rural youth commences at KVK Malangpora 
Advisor Dr Pawan Kotwal chairs meeting to review departmental projects
LIC observes 68th anniversary with fervor and enthusiasm
Share This Article
Previous Article Eid-ul-Adha: Parking crisis hits Srinagar markets, traders report sharp drop in sales
Next Article Rana participates in regional Power Ministers’ conference
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

For butchers, Eid-ul-Adha is less about feasting, more about faithful service
Kashmir
Rana participates in regional Power Ministers’ conference
Kashmir
Eid-ul-Adha: Parking crisis hits Srinagar markets, traders report sharp drop in sales
City
Maha Maheshwaracharya Abhinavagupta Jayanti celebrated by Shree Ram Shaiv Trika Ashram
Jammu