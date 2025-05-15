IUST celebrates ‘International Nurses Day’

Awantipora, May 14: The Syed Mantaqui Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology (SMMCN&MT), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) commemorated International Nurses Day 2025 with the theme Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for Nurses. Strengthens Economies. The aim of the program was to honour the invaluable contributions of nurses and to promote awareness, support, and advancement in the nursing profession.

Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor, IUST, emphasized that nursing is a service rooted in compassion and commitment. He noted the challenges nurses face in J&K, including a low nurse-to-population ratio and workplace hardships, calling for advanced solutions and institutional support.

Prof. Ayaz Hassan Moon, Dean Academics, IUST, underscored the historical roots of nursing in Islamic tradition and highlighted IUST’s focus on digital and simulation-based training for nurses. Registrar Prof. Abdul Wahid praised the dedication of nurses, especially in crises, and called for their greater recognition and support.

Ms. Neelofar Jan, Principal Nursing College, unveiled the event theme, lauding nurses as the backbone of healthcare who serve selflessly even in the toughest conditions. The program featured a solemn lamp-lighting ceremony in honour of Florence Nightingale, followed by an Oath-Taking Ceremony led by Ms. Onaisa Aalia Mushtaq. A scientific session was also conducted wherein presentations highlighted current trends, research, and advancements in nursing practice. The event, moderated by Ms. Sharish Khan, highlighted the vital role of nurses in shaping healthcare systems. The celebration served as a heartfelt tribute to the dedication, resilience, and compassion of the nursing community.