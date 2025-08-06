City

Itoo visits injured student at SMHS Hospital

Srinagar, Aug 05: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, on Tuesday visited the SMHS Hospital Srinagar to enquire about the well-being of young student Adfar Imtiyaz of Ichigam, Budgam, who sustained serious injuries due to an electric shock incident. During the visit, the Minister held detailed deliberations with the attending doctors and medical staff to get first-hand information about the student’s condition and ongoing treatment. She directed the Principal GMC to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured student. Expressing deep concern over the unfortunate event, the Minister also interacted with the family members and attendants of the injured student. She assured them of every possible support from the government during this difficult time. The Minister assured them that accountability will be fixed for this incident and swift action will be taken against those responsible for this negligence. She also extended prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured student and expressed solidarity with the family.

