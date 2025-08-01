Italian Pear orchard sparks self-reliance boom in J&K’s Bhaderwah

The once poverty-stricken villages of Bharova, Khalo, and Shanatra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhaderwah, long affected by recurring droughts, are now emerging as shining examples of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) through their remarkable success in horticulture, especially the cultivation of exotic Italian pears. Their annual production is nearing an impressive 1.5 metric tons.

Unlike many parts of the hilly Chenab region, where farmers traditionally grow maize, paddy, and fodder for cattle as primary crops, these villages have placed horticulture on an equal footing with farming, turning it into a viable and profitable livelihood.

This transformation began two decades ago with Haji Mohd Shafi Sheikh (78) of Bharova village,18 kilometres from Bhaderwah town. Shafi Sheikh made a courageous decision to shift from maize cultivation to the successful growing of Italian pears on his 5-acre, drought-prone, rain-fed land located on a steep hillside.

Mohd Shafi Sheikh said, “Traditionally, I used to grow maize, pulses, rajma, etc., but there were no proper sources of water, so we relied on rain-fed agriculture… it barely brought in Rs 20,000 annually. Before farming, I worked as a contractor and often visited Kashmir, where my younger brother showed me beautiful orchard trees. That inspired me to switch from agriculture to horticulture with support from the horticulture department.”

“Since switching to horticulture in 2002, and overcoming early challenges, my earnings grew from earlier Rs 20,000 to Rs 15 lakhs in 2015 and now to Rs 25 lakhs annually in 2025”, he proudly shared. He has also employed 25 local villagers in his orchards, which now boast over 250 thriving Italian pear trees. He added that “During a routine visit of a team of scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendar, seeing my dedication and the urge to grow my orchard scientifically, one of the scientists – Dr Vikas Tandon gave me a few plants of Italian pears and that became a big turning point of my journey.”

Haji Mohd Shafi Sheikh’s pioneering efforts in the successful cultivation of Italian pears not only uplifted his family but also inspired an entire community toward self-reliance, embodying the spirit of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat by promoting local innovation, sustainable farming, and economic independence in Bhaderwah.

Not only for himself, Shafi has also become a ray of hope for the unemployed youths of his area, as they have been working with him for the last couple of years and are earning a livelihood.

The exotic dark red colour fruit, which is extremely popular among the high-end customers, has also given a new Identity to Bhadarwah Valley and has become an added attraction for the visitors.

Italian Pears, also sometimes called Red d’Anjou pears, were introduced to the market in the 1950s after being discovered as a bud sport on a Green Anjou pear tree. Red Anjou pears taste similar to the green variety, but they offer a stunning, deep red colour that adds a distinctive look to any dish that calls for Pears.

Local workers are grateful for the opportunity. Kabir Ahmed, a 32-year-old resident of Shanatra Villages who has been working in Sheikh’s orchard, said: “Earlier, we used to migrate to towns in search of labour work. But now we have steady seasonal employment here. Haji Mohd Shafi Sheikh Orchard has become a lifeline for many of us. Not only this, he even gave me an Italian pear sapling for my own land. Now, I not only work with Mohd Shafi Sheikh but also sell my own Italian pears in the market, which has doubled my income.”

Meanwhile, the implementation of the PMAY in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhaderwah mirrors the government’s steadfast commitment to ensuring housing for all. In the financial year 2023-24, 718 beneficiaries were identified, and 679 houses have already been completed, marking a significant milestone in rural infrastructure and welfare.

Bhaderwah Block Development Officer Yasir Ahmed Wani told ANI, “The completion of 679 houses in a single financial year under PMAY is a testament to our team’s dedication and the government’s vision of ‘Housing for All’. Special focus was given to poor and tribal families who were living in unsafe and unhygienic conditions. Today, many of them have permanent homes with proper facilities, which has significantly improved their standard of living.”

As the region continues to benefit from the focused implementation of welfare programs, Bhaderwah stands as an example of how effective governance can bring about lasting, grassroots-level transformation. (ANI)