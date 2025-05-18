ISRO crosses hundred mark: Launches its 101st satelite EOS-09 aboard PSLV-C61

In a significant milestone, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched its 101st satellite, EOS-09, aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C61).

“LIFTOFF! ISRO’s 101st launch mission takes flight aboard PSLV-C61,” ISRO posted on X.

The 101st launch was done with PSLV-C61, carrying an Earth Observation Satellite, named as EOS-09 which will be put in a Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit (SSPO).

After the EOS-09 satellite is deployed, Orbit Change Thrusters (OCT) will be used to lower the altitude of the PS4 stage. This will be followed by passivation, a measure aimed at reducing the stage’s orbital life and ensuring responsible space operations.EOS-09 is designed to deliver continuous and reliable remote sensing data for use in various operational sectors.

Notably, this launch is also aligned with promoting sustainability and carrying out responsible space operations, as the EOS-09 is equipped with deorbiting fuel for safely disposing it off after the mission.

This is the 63rd flight of the PSLV rocket, and the 27th using the PSLV-XL, completing a total 100 launches before May 18.

“This mission continues the PSLV’s record of delivering reliable performance across a wide range of payloads and orbits,” read a statement from ISRO.

EOS-09 is an advanced Earth observation satellite equipped with C-band synthetic aperture radar technology. It can capture high-resolution images of the Earth’s surface under all weather conditions, day or night. This capability enhances India’s surveillance and management systems across multiple sectors.

Earlier on Saturday, Scientist W Selvamurthy congratulated the ISRO scientists, technicians, industries associated with the space organisation for the launch of the satellite. Underlining the satellites’ importance, he mentioned that EOS-09 is part of a constellation of satellites which will have applications in griculture, forestry, disaster management, or even for strategic and military applications.

“I would like to congratulate the ISRO scientists, technicians, industries associated with ISRO for this important satellite being launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. It is a very important satellite because it forms a part of a constellation of satellites which can look at Earth and what changes are happening on Earth. For example, agriculture, forestry, disaster management, or even for strategic applications, for military applications, because it’s very important to see the borders,” Selvamurhthy told ANI.

The families and kids who woke up early to see the launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota mentioned they were excited to see ISRO’s historic launch as they came from far away, however they were disappointed to learn that people were not allowed to witness the launch from the SDSS due to the security concerns arising out of India-Pakistan tensions.

“We came from Ranipet, we travelled such a long distance to come here to see the rocket launch site, but unfortunately due to India-Pakistan we can’t see it. Our chance is lost this time, but I am very proud to come here, even if I don’t get a chance (to see the launch), I feel very excited,” a child told ANI.

Another tourist expressed disappointment about not being able to see the launch live, but said that he will be coming for the next launch, and expressed his desire to one day become the ISRO chairman.

“I came here, I was disappointed that we were not allowed to witness the launch, so we came 150 kilometeres from village, it feels little bad, little disappointing, but next time I will surely try to come again. My aim is to become the ISRO chairman, I am very interested in space science,” the student told ANI. (ANI)