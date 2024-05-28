Israel’s war on Gaza: Many European countries like Spain , Ireland and Norway recognise Palestine

Norway and Ireland will follow later today, according to the Spain’s announcement.

According to the Aljazeera, Since October 7, Israel’s war on Gaza has resulted in at least 36,050 Palestinian deaths and 81,026 injuries. With many more people still in detention, the updated death toll in Israel from the Hamas strike on that date is 1,139.

The Israeli army is still pounding Rafah, the deadly attacks started last night when Israeli bombers struck a makeshift camp for Palestinian refugees in a safe haven for displaced people in Rafah. At least 45 people were killed in yesterday’s attack by the Israeli army.

As per the news source Aljazeera, The Israeli military has acknowledged that it bombed the camp, claiming that its target was Hamas fighters.

One of Rafah’s two remaining hospitals, Kuwait Specialty Hospital, closed due to Israeli attacks.