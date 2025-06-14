Top Stories

Israel’s attack on Iran ‘unjustified’: CM Omar

Also expresses grief over Ahmedabad tragedy

Shafat Malik
3 Min Read

Srinagar, June 13: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condemned Israel’s recent strike on Iran, terming it as “unprovoked” and expressing concern over the international community’s silence.
“As far as I know, Iran did not give Israel any reason to launch this attack. Israel voluntarily declared it a pre-emptive strike and launched a war on another country,” Omar stated.
Drawing parallels with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, he questioned the inconsistency in global reactions. “Today, Israel did what Russia did in Ukraine. You raised your voice against Russia; there’s a global movement against it. But when Israel attacks Iran, the powers of the world—be it America, Europe, or others—remain silent.”
He emphasized that such selective outrage sets a dangerous precedent: “If it is wrong for one country to attack another—as in the case of Russia—then it is equally wrong for Israel to attack Iran.”
Omar also highlighted the broader implications of such geopolitical escalations for India. “It affects us. Our fuel prices, stock markets, and flights to the West are impacted. But beyond that, it influences public sentiment,” he remarked.
Meanwhile, Omar expressed his condolences over a recent tragic air crash involving an Air India aircraft, describing it as a heartbreaking incident.
“We express our deepest sympathy to the families of the passengers and extend our condolences to the Air India crew. It was a deeply saddening event, where the plane crashed within a minute of take-off,” he said.
He confirmed that all but one of the passengers on board had died. “Except for one passenger, everyone else on the aircraft lost their lives,” he said, adding that details regarding casualties on the ground—including possible victims from a nearby medical college—were still being verified.
Omar also noted that the aircraft involved, a Boeing Dreamliner, had not been part of any major crash before. “Unfortunately, this Dreamliner model had no previous crash history,” he added.
He expressed hope that the cause of the crash would be uncovered soon. “We hope that the reason behind this tragic incident will be identified at the earliest.”

