BreakingWorld

Israel says Iran violated ceasefire, warns to ‘respond with force’

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read

Israel on Wednesday accused the Iranian regime of “violating” the ceasefire and threatened to “respond with force”.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1937427038090006827

In a social media post on X, IDF said, “In light of the severe violation of the ceasefire carried out by the Iranian regime, we will respond with force.” -The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir in a situational assessment now”

Israel on Tuesday announced that it has agreed to US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a bilateral ceasefire with Iran and vowed to “respond forcefully” in case there is any violation of the truce. Israel thanked President Trump and the US for “their defensive support and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat.”

In a statement, Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office said, “In light of having achieved the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agrees to the President’s proposal for a bilateral ceasefire. Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.”

Earlier, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire,” in what would bring about an end to the conflict just hours after Tehran targeted American Air bases in the Middle East. In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump said Israel and Iran would likely exchange final blows over the next six hours before the deal would come into place on Tuesday.

“Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th Hour, an official end to the 12-Day War,” he stated.

The conflict between Israel and Iran started on June 13 when the former launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, codenamed “Operation Rising Lion”. In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a large-scale drone and missile campaign called ‘Operation True Promise 3’, targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

Tensions escalated further after the US conducted precision airstrikes early Sunday morning on three key Iranian nuclear facilities under “Operation Midnight Hammer.” Iran retaliated by launching multiple missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar–the largest US military base in the region. (ANI)

J&K Civil Society urges political parties to prioritize tackling drug abuse and social evils in their manifestos
J&K ACB registers case against former director Tribal Affairs, others over corruption charges
“India’s dominance in digital transactions is our new Identity”: PM Modi at 17th Indian Cooperative Congress
India under-17 men’s football team register 3-1 win over Oman
“Discussions on trade settlements in national currency have been positive within BRICS framework”: Foreign Secy Kwatra
Share This Article
Previous Article JKNC’s Ali Mohd Sagar chairs high-level meet to review Power Projects in J&K
Next Article Srinagar Police remove Israel flag graffiti near Imambara Zadibal
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Qatar welcomes Iran-Israel ceasefire, urges peaceful resolution of regional tensions
Breaking World
Rana emphasizes collective efforts towards water conservation for posterity
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CM Omar Abdullah vows to develop Gulmarg as world-class golf destination
Developing Story Kashmir
281 more Indians evacuated from Iran under Operation Sindhu
Breaking World