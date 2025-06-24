Israel says Iran violated ceasefire, warns to ‘respond with force’

Israel on Wednesday accused the Iranian regime of “violating” the ceasefire and threatened to “respond with force”.

In a social media post on X, IDF said, “In light of the severe violation of the ceasefire carried out by the Iranian regime, we will respond with force.” -The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir in a situational assessment now”

Israel on Tuesday announced that it has agreed to US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a bilateral ceasefire with Iran and vowed to “respond forcefully” in case there is any violation of the truce. Israel thanked President Trump and the US for “their defensive support and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat.”

In a statement, Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office said, “In light of having achieved the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agrees to the President’s proposal for a bilateral ceasefire. Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.”

Earlier, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire,” in what would bring about an end to the conflict just hours after Tehran targeted American Air bases in the Middle East. In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump said Israel and Iran would likely exchange final blows over the next six hours before the deal would come into place on Tuesday.

“Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th Hour, an official end to the 12-Day War,” he stated.

The conflict between Israel and Iran started on June 13 when the former launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, codenamed “Operation Rising Lion”. In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a large-scale drone and missile campaign called ‘Operation True Promise 3’, targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

Tensions escalated further after the US conducted precision airstrikes early Sunday morning on three key Iranian nuclear facilities under “Operation Midnight Hammer.” Iran retaliated by launching multiple missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar–the largest US military base in the region. (ANI)