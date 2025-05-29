Islamia College sensitises students on disaster management preparedness

Srinagar, May 28: National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit-III of Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar, in collaboration with the Civil Defence Department Srinagar, Wednesday organised a one-day disaster management awareness programme aimed at equipping students, staff and faculty with essential knowledge and skills to handle emergency situations.

At the outset, principal of the host college, Professor (Dr.) Tehmina Yousuf, in her welcome address, emphasised the importance of institutional partnerships in disaster preparedness. The principal also stressed the evolving nature of disasters due to various factors and the pivotal role of technology in disaster preparedness. She further highlighted the coordination mechanisms between the college and the deputy controller, civil defence department Srinagar, underscoring the importance of preparedness in mitigating disaster impacts.

The programme witnessed active participation from staff, students, and NSS volunteers, who were engaged in various training sessions to enhance their disaster response capabilities. Professionals from the Civil Defence Department, Srinagar—Mudasir Ahmad Khan and Irshad Ahmad— conducted sessions covering various aspects of disaster management, including risk assessment, emergency response and recovery strategies. They practically displayed demonstrations and trained the students and faculty on DRCAB and CPR, besides basic life-support techniques. The training encompassed practical demonstrations on risk assessment, emergency response strategies, first-aid procedures, and evacuation drills, providing participants with hands-on experience. Tariq Ahmad Shah, In-charge Civil Defence Training, Srinagar, gave an overview of the training sessions and the role of the Civil Defence Department Srinagar. In his presentation, Tariq highlighted the impact and management of disasters, fostering interactive discussions with the attendees.

Dr. Nusrat Parveen, NSS Officer of the host college, expressed her satisfaction in conducting such training and awareness sessions on disaster preparedness on the campus. She thanked the instructors, trainers and resource persons from the civil defence department of J&K, who offered a platform to the students and NSS volunteers, in particular, to engage in disaster management preparedness. When contacted, Media and Publicity Secretary of the institution, Dr. Syed A Untoo, said that Islamia College is committed to fostering a culture of safety and resilience among its students and staff and this initiative underscores the commitment of the college and civil authorities in building a culture of preparedness and awareness among the youth.