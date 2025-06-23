Islamia College launches Community Day Celebrations under inclusive education initiative

Srinagar, June 22: Islamia College of Science and Commerce Sunday kick-started a vibrant series of events as part of its Inclusive Education—Community Day Celebrations — a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening institutional bonds and promoting holistic development.

The Community Day Celebrations represent a vital investment in fostering a sense of belonging and shared purpose among stakeholders. These events create meaningful opportunities for students to develop crucial social and emotional skills, such as collaboration, empathy, and cultural awareness. They also serve to fortify the relationship between institutions, students and the wider community.

Reinforcing its commitment to community engagement and holistic education, Islamia College hosted Community Day on June 5, welcoming students and staff from neighbouring schools. Member of the Legislative Assembly for the constituency, Tanvir Sadiq Sahib, was invited as the Chief Guest, marking his maiden visit to the college. After formally inaugurating the event by participating in a friendly tug of war, Sadiq engaged with students who had set up a wide range of interactive stalls. He also toured exhibitions where students showcased their scientific innovations and entrepreneurial skills. Deeply impressed, Sadiq praised the confidence and creativity displayed by the students. Centred around the theme “Explore, Learn and Play”, the event created an atmosphere of innovation, exploration, and collaborative learning. The involvement of neighbouring educational institutions proved instrumental in generating a multi-tiered pedagogical impact, as visiting students gained hands-on experience in advanced laboratories, digital libraries, museums, and innovation hubs. This seamless integration between school and higher education demonstrated how institutional barriers can be transformed into bridges of opportunity — inspiring young minds to envision their academic futures. The exhibition featured outstanding student-led projects in biotechnology, nanotechnology, data analytics, and coding, alongside hands-on training in scientific experiments. In addition, students presented their artistic, literary, and culinary talents, with a dedicated e-gaming zone adding a modern and engaging touch to the celebration. The Community Day initiative exemplified democratic engagement and accessibility in education, offering students a dynamic platform for interaction. The college aims to continue and expand this initiative in the future, fostering inclusive, innovative and community-driven education.