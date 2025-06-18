Islamia College holds training camp on fire & emergency services

Srinagar, June 17: Islamia College promotes safety, preparedness, and awareness among students and staff and organized a comprehensive Training Cum Awareness Camp on Fire and Emergency Services in collaboration with Directorate of Fire & Emergency Services, Jammu and Kashmir.

The event was held in the college campus and witnessed active participation from students, faculty, and administrative staff besides NSS Volunteers. The awareness camp aimed to sensitize Students & NSS Volunteers about fire safety protocols, emergency response strategies, and the importance of immediate and coordinated action during fire-related incidents. The programme began with a welcome address by Professor (Dr.) Tehmina Yousuf the Principal of host College Islamia College who underscored the growing need for fire & emergency preparedness in educational institutions and praised the efforts of Directorate of Fire & Emergency Services, J&K for their proactive engagement.

The Principal stated, “In the face of escalating climate-related hazards, urban density, and infrastructure vulnerabilities, it is imperative that our students and staff are equipped with the knowledge and competencies to respond effectively to emergencies.”

The expert team from the Directorate of Fire & Emergency Services J&K, Shakeel Ahmad, Mohd Ashraf, Gulzar Ahmad, Ajaz Ahmad & Irshad Ahmad conducted a series of live demonstrations showcasing techniques such as extinguishing different classes of fires, handling fire extinguishers, evacuation drills, and the proper use of emergency exits. The trainers also educated attendees on the types of fire hazards and first-aid measures essential during emergencies.