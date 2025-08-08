Is Kashmir Equipped to Accommodate Gen Z ?

A land that has been renowned by its high cultural tradition and spirituality,Jammu & Kashmir is currently traversing through the generation divide. The advent of high-tech generation Z, globally integrated and individualistic, has ushered in the comprehensive changes in the meaning of value, success and identity.

To the older generation, whose guiding principle was faith, community and collective consciousness, these changes can be perceived like a break from the past. With market based materialism increasing, and traditional religiosity appearing to be on the wane, there is much anxiety as to whether the threads that made the Kashmiri society so coherent are facing disintegration.

Kashmiriyat: A Spirit of Syncretic Coexistence

Kashmir’s cultural identity lies in the enduring spirit of ‘Kashmiriyat’a syncretic culture that was practiced for the past several centuries as a product of Islamic values and Sufi religious influences and an acute sense of plurality and compassion. According to the teachings of the Holy Quran as it is perceived in the Islamic religion, ethic in the Kashmir culture is well articulated in the meaning of ‘Khidmah’ selfless service the principle, which exists in every aspects of their lives. This very spirit is portrayed in the day-to-day generosity of the Kashmir people, which means offering stranger a glass of tea or letting a homeless person their home.

The kind of hospitality in the Valley is not a social gimmick but as part of a moral ethic in which the visitor is regarded as a gift of God and the wellbeing of others is seen as a common duty and not as a beneficence. Kashmiriyat has been preserved through kindness towards neighbours, nourishing them during curfews, taking them in during displacement and respecting the dignity of the poor and the old even on the occasion of conflicts and oppression. This heritage of faith instilled the service and the warmth of human characters, which still unites the mass consciousness of the region.

Gen Z: A New Lens on Life

Gen Z can be characterized by a complex mix of pragmatism, ambition, and emotional understanding. Gen Z are more likely to focus on immediate outcomes, personal satisfaction, and mental health, in contrast to other generations who considered sacrifice, delayed gratification, and communal responsibility as the virtues. Financial independence is essential not just as a mark of success but as a way of living a life of their choice.

Onthe one hand, some people may regard the money as the source of happiness and freedom. On the contrary, others consider it as merely a subset of the fulfilling life, but not its goal. This generation is less tolerant of strict moral demands, in general, and especially when the rigid demands do not appear to fit the economic or social circumstances into which they are plunge.

Consequently, their decision can seem daring or even reckless to older adults, which is an expression not of rebellion, yet a change in values conditioned by technology, insecurity, and the pursuit of self-defined purpose.

The 22-year-old Audil struggles everyday balancing an tech job with family pressure. ‘My grandpa says I’m a screen zombie, but without these skills I’d have no job’, he says. Meanwhile, 60 yrs. old Falk laments We survived conflict through faith, now adolescents measure worth by salaries, not character.

Ayub scrolls Instagram between prayers, his grandfather sighs into his tea. This is Kashmir’s generational rift not over land, but identity.

Majid, 20, no longer writes in Urdu, preferring English for his poetry blog.

‘My followers are global, and Google doesn’t translate Kashmiri metaphors well,’ he explains. His grandfather retorts, ‘Poetry without our language is like wazwan without spice’.

Gen Z: A Shift in Values

The Gen Z in Kashmir is easily defined by their digital fluency, individualism and global cultural exposure traits that that signify a stark contrast between the collective, tradition-bound worldview of the elder generation. Whereas elders give preference to conformity, patience, and respect of religious and communal authority, Gen Z inclined toward self-expressiveness, instant communication, and questioning of inherited norms. Their engagement with the world is shaped by social media, online communities, and fast-paced content, often leaving little space for the slower, ritualistic rhythms of traditional life.

Shifts in generation can be seen in lifestyle selections, including, where in the past, restraint and modesty were looked upon as signs of virtue, today, many members of Generation Z flaunt their fashion, music, and value cultures influenced more by global trends than their local teachings. This leads to cultural dissonance: what the older generation views as disconnection and a type of rebellion, Gen Z considers to be independence and originality.

Future Tensions: Presumed Clash on the Horizon

Considering the contemporary reality on the ground in Kashmir as the generation stylistics, one might also assume that the generational gap of Kashmir will continue broadening unless some systemic efforts are made to narrow this gap. The culture of Gen Z generation, which lives in a globalized digital environment, is more oriented toward self-autonomy and accelerated willingness to make the personal vision reality may oppose the emphasis of the older generation on general harmony, continuity of the spiritual world, and perceived history.

Unless there is successful intergenerational discourse, what is currently felt to be culturally mismatch may soon turn into a clash of ideologies where the Gen Z would come to regard the elderly as outdated people holding on to values that are no longer applicable to present-day situations and those aged will start to view the younger generation like displaced, disrespectful, adrift to morals. This dislocation, unless addressed, not only may prove to challenge social harmony but even social peace that Kashmiriyat once so elegantly secured.

The Digital Pulse of Gen Z

According to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024, more than 79% of students aged 14-16 years in Jammu & Kashmir reported using smartphones mainly for social media, while 64% used them for educational/Learning activities. The scenario is even worse in Anantnag, the figures are even higher, with 92.7% of youth age group 14-18 years reported persistent dependence on smartphones in terms of social interaction and 75.7 % in respect of academic pursuits.

These statistics reflect a broader cultural shift in the region, where Gen Z’s engagement with the world is increasingly shaped by digital platforms, online communities, and fast-paced content. This deepening reliance on technology underscores not only is not only an indication of the changing lifestyle trend and communicative culture but also a measure of the growing gap between modern youth behaviour and traditional societal progressions.

Paths to Reconnection

The Kashmiri society into the perspective of greater developmental path we should realize that the society is actually progressing towards modernity but this is the very progress which is also manifested by the unexpected weakening of the intergenerational connection. The disconnect between Generation Z and the older generation is not merely about standard of life changes but stems from a shift in values from non-material beliefs rooted in religion and shared community understanding, to market-driven materialism that defines worth through consumer success.

So, how can this gap be filled? We find a reasonable pathway thus when we consciously incorporate values that go beyond the boundaries between wealth. Even though the trends are dictated by the modern-day marketplace, the moral, cultural, and spiritually centered sets that traditionally form the very foundation of Kashmiri identity can be used to restore balance.

What gen Z needs to do, in its turn, is going through self-evolve, not by rejecting modernity, but by harmonising it with the wisdom of the past. Only then can the future of Kashmir remain anchored in respect, resilience, and shared purpose.

Jammu & Kashmir’s generational divide is not a rupture but a crossroads. By weaving Sufi wisdom, economic opportunity, (just like olives trees withstand the harsh winters even and continue to fruit),Kashmir can craft a future where tradition and progress are collaborators not antagonists.

The trend is undeniable: develop in collaboration or end up developing in conflict.

(Author is working as Assistant Professor at the University Institute of Legal Studies in Chandigarh University)