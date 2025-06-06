Education

IRI School marks world environment day with creative campaign against plastic pollution

RK News
2 Min Read

Islamic Revival International School observed World Environment Day with a series of vibrant, awareness-driven activities under this year’s global theme: “Putting an End to Plastic Pollution.”

The event aimed to inspire students to become eco-conscious citizens and advocates for environmental sustainability.

The school campus buzzed with energy as students took part in a rally, kite flying, slogan writing competition, debates, and a plantation drive, all designed to highlight the dangers of plastic waste and the importance of recycling.

A unique segment of the celebration was the “Hot Seat Challenge,” where students answered rapid-fire questions on environmental issues.

Adding dramatic impact, some students portrayed the Old and Present-day Dal Lake and River Jhelum, contrasting their once-pristine beauty with today’s pollution-stricken reality. This powerful role play left a deep impression on the audience, emphasizing the urgent need for collective environmental responsibility.

A painting competition further allowed students to creatively express their concerns for nature. The top performers were felicitated by Colonel Narayan Singh and Major A. O. Vohra, who encouraged students to continue being ambassadors for change.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Mr. Ajaz Ganaie stated, “Children are the future custodians of the Earth. It is our duty to guide them toward eco-friendly living and teach them that even small steps—like recycling—can lead to big changes.”

The program concluded with students and staff taking a collective pledge to reduce, reuse, and recycle plastics in their daily lives, reinforcing the school’s commitment to a cleaner, greener future.

 

 

 

