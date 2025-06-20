Iraqi militia warns of strikes on US bases if Trump joins Iran-Israel war

Iran-backed Shia militia Kataib Hezbollah has threatened to strike US military bases across West Asia if the United States joins the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, CNN reported.

“We reaffirm, with even greater clarity, that should the United States enter into this war, the deranged (US President Donald) Trump shall forfeit all the trillions he dreams of seizing from this region,” said Abu Ali al-Askari, the group’s security leader, in a statement on Thursday. “Undoubtedly, American bases throughout the region will become akin to duck-hunting grounds,” he added, as quoted by CNN.

Al-Askari further threatened to shut down key maritime routes — the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab-el-Mandeb waterway — and warned that oil ports along the Red Sea would cease operations. He also hinted at potential attacks on US aircraft, saying there may be “unforeseen surprises” awaiting them in the skies.

According to CNN, the US military currently operates out of at least 27 bases in the Middle East, with 12 in continuous use for over 15 years. The network also reported that in January 2024, Kataib Hezbollah was believed by the US to have carried out a drone strike that killed three US Army soldiers and injured more than 30 at Tower 22, a small American outpost near the Syria-Jordan border.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq — an umbrella group that includes Kataib Hezbollah — claimed responsibility for targeting several sites near the Jordan-Syria border, including the Al-Rukban camp, located close to Tower 22, CNN noted.

Amid these rising threats and regional attacks, US President Donald Trump has said he will allow two weeks for diplomatic efforts with Tehran before deciding whether to authorize military action against Iran.

Addressing a briefing at the White House, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read out a statement from President Trump, who acknowledged the potential for diplomatic negotiations despite the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

“Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” Leavitt quoted the President as saying.

Leavitt also reiterated the administration’s stance on Iran’s nuclear program. In response to a question about the contours of any possible deal with Iran, Leavitt said, “No enrichment of Uranium and… Iran is absolutely not able to achieve a nuclear weapon. The President has been very clear about that.”

The remarks come amid heightened tensions following nearly a week of military strikes between Israel and Iran. President Trump, speaking on Wednesday, dismissed suggestions that he had already approved a military plan and reiterated his preference for a diplomatic resolution.

“I’m not looking to fight. But if it’s a choice between fighting and having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do,” Trump said.

The White House continues to maintain that while military options remain on the table, diplomatic engagement with Iran is still possible. (ANI)