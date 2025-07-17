BreakingWorld

Iraq: At least 61 dead, several missing after massive fire at hypermarket in Kut city

A massive fire in a five-storey commercial complex in Kut city, eastern Iraq, has left at least 61 people dead and several others missing, according to the country’s Interior Ministry, Al Jazeera reported.

The fire broke out late Wednesday night in a building that had opened just a week ago. It housed a hypermarket, a restaurant, and other shops.

According to a statement issued by the Interior Ministry on Thursday, civil defence teams recovered 14 charred bodies and rescued at least 45 people.

“We have compiled a list of 59 victims whose identities have been confirmed, but one body was so badly burned that it has been extremely difficult to identify,” a local health official told Al Jazeera, quoting Reuters.

Wasit province Governor Mohammed al-Mayahi confirmed that the fire began inside both the hypermarket and a nearby restaurant. He said many families were inside the complex, dining and shopping, when the flames spread quickly.

“A tragedy and a calamity have befallen us,” Al-Mayahi said, adding that firefighters managed to rescue several people before putting out the fire.
Videos shared on social media showed flames engulfing the tall building as emergency teams worked to control the blaze and reach those trapped inside.

Al Jazeera, citing Iraqi News Agency (INA), reported that lawsuits have been filed against the owner of the building and the mall.

The governor has ordered a full investigation and promised that the findings will be made public within 48 hours.

Following the incident, local authorities have declared three days of mourning across Wasit province.

The cause of the fire has not yet been officially confirmed. (ANI)

