Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei Warns Israel of Tough Punishment after Attack on Iran

Ayatollah Khamenei released a statement on Friday morning after an Israeli attack in Tehran that killed Iranian officials and civilians, according to Tasnim News agency.

According to Tasnim News agency, the Leader warned that the Zionist regime (Israel) will face severe punishment for its attack on residential areas in Iran, describing it as a revelation of its malicious nature.

As per the Tasnim News agency, Ayatollah Khamenei vowed that Iran’s Armed Forces will take strong action against the Zionist regime, following an attack that killed several commanders and scientists, also said that their colleagues and replacements will immediately proceed with doing their duties.

“Ayatollah Khamenei warned that by committing this crime, the Zionist regime has sealed its own fate, and it will face a bitter and painful destiny.” as per tasnim news agency.