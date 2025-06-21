Iran’s IRGC Launches Drones, Missile Strikes Against Israel

Iran, June 21 : The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) today announced that it has used a mix of drones, including suicide and combat drones, along with precision-guided missiles, in its latest retaliatory strikes against Israel, Reports Tasnim News agency.

According to the Tasnim News agency, “In a statement released on Saturday, “The IRGC announced that it has launched its 18th wave of attacks against the Zoinist regime as part of Operation True Promise 3.”

As per the news agency, “The IRGC reported that it has utilized a swarm of Shahed-136 drones and precision missiles, powered by solid and liquid fuel, targeting central areas of occupied Palestinian territories, Ben Gurion airport, and key military and logistical sites of the Israeli regime.”

“According to the statement, The Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles successfully hit their targets.” confirms Tasnim News agency.