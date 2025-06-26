Iran’s education model wins hearts of Kashmiri students

Srinagar, June 25: A growing number of Kashmiri students are opting for higher education in Iran, particularly in medical fields, drawn by the country’s affordable education system, cultural compatibility, and safe environment.

Most Kashmiri students choose Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Shahid Beheshti University, and Islamic Azad University to pursue degrees in higher education including medicine and other medical courses.

When it comes to choosing between Iran and Bangladesh for higher education, many Kashmiri students are finding Iran to be a more attractive option. “Iran offers quality education at an affordable cost, without the kind of favouritism or bribes one hears about in some other countries,” said Shabir Hussain, a resident of Srinagar, whose daughter recently completed her MBBS in Tehran.

In comparison to Bangladesh, Iran’s education system is seen as more structured and supportive. “In Bangladesh, there are fewer scholarships available, and the living expenses are much higher,” said Maryam Shah, a third-year MBBS student from Anantnag, who chose Iran over Bangladesh after careful consideration. “Iran provides a structured academic system, cultural comfort, and dignity—without exploitation.”

Iran’s emphasis on modesty and structured campus life resonates well with Kashmiri families seeking a morally grounded academic path for their children. “My daughter can walk back from the library at 10 pm without fear,” said Rehana, a mother from Srinagar, whose daughter recently returned from Iran. “That kind of freedom with security is rare—and invaluable.”

The cultural connection between Kashmir and Iran also plays a significant role in the preference for Iran. “There is a misconception that only Shia students go to Iran,” said Nasir Khuehami, President of the Kashmiri Students’ Association. “Out of the 1,300 Kashmiri students studying in Iran, around 500–550 belong to the Sunni community. The good educational infrastructure and affordable courses are what draw Kashmiri students to Iran.”

With nearly 950-1000 Kashmiri students safely evacuated from Iran during the recent conflict, the trust in Iran’s education system remains strong. As more students from Kashmir explore options beyond West and Central Asia, Iran is emerging as a preferred destination for its unique blend of affordability, academic rigor, and cultural compatibility.