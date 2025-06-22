BreakingWorld

Iranian missile strikes have forced evacuations of 8,000 Israelis

ANI
1 Min Read

Since the start of Israel’s military operations against Iran on June 13, more than 450 missiles and over 400 drones have been launched toward Israeli territory, according to figures released Saturday night by the Government Press Office.

Iran’s attacks have killed 24 people and injured 1,272 others, including 14 in serious condition. The Israel Tax Authority has received 30,735 damage claims, with most–25,040–related to buildings, followed by 2,623 for vehicles and 3,006 for other property.

The Home Front Command has evacuated 8,190 civilians from their homes due to the ongoing threat. (ANI/TPS)

