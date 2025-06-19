BreakingWorld

Iranian Armed Forces Launches Heavy Missile Attack on Tel Aviv 

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Iran, June 19: “The Iranian Armed Forces launched a new wave of missile strikes against Israel on Thursday, which Israel described as the most intense attack since it initiated hostilities against Iran on June 13”, reports Tasnim News agency.

As per Tasnim News agency, “According to Israeli media, Iran’s latest missile attack hit three locations in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and one location in south of the city.’

“Iran’s missile strike on Thursday, reportedly the most intense to date, has left three people dead and 30 wounded so far, based on reports from Hebrew-language media,”Confirms Tasnim News agency.

 

 

