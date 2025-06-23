Politics

Iran will not abandon nuclear ambitions: NC chief

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read
Jammu, Dec 24 (AN): Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MP Farooq Abdullah during the release of an academic book authored by Dr. Vikas Sharma at Jammu Press Club on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Srinagar, Jun 22: National Conference (NC) president, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said Iran will not abandon its nuclear ambitions despite the US airstrikes on three of its nuclear facilities.

Commenting on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, Abdullah said that if the US and Israel believe Iran will back down, they are under a misconception.

He likened Iran’s stance to the historical Battle of Karbala, saying, “Iran remembers Karbala and sees this as a second Karbala. They may get their necks chopped off, but they won’t bow down,” he said.

The NC chief also criticised the push for regime change in Iran, questioning whether such a move would bring any real improvement, he said.

He said the US and Israel have long opposed Iran acquiring nuclear weapons, but insisted that Iran is unlikely to give up its pursuit.

Union MoS MSME participates in back to Village programme in Pulwama
Mehbooba demands regularisation of daily wagers, action on illegal mining
‘Strengthen interfaith harmony’: NC leaders join Christmas celebrations in Jammu
J&K passing through ‘difficult phase’ since Art 370 abrogation: Mufti
NC will again emerge as people’s ‘saviour’: Sagar
Share This Article
Previous Article Congress holds ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ in Akhnoor, demans statehood to J&K
Next Article Mufti slams Pak over Trump Nobel Peace Prize nomination
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

NIA arrests two in Pahalgam terror attack : Will find out who terrorists were, where they came from: Farooq
Politics
Air India Kanishka bombing : Indian delegation attends 40th anniversary memorial in Ireland
Politics
BJP leader Chrungoo raises Kashmiri Pandits’ concerns with party high command
Politics
Mufti slams Pak over Trump Nobel Peace Prize nomination
Politics