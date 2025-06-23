Iran will not abandon nuclear ambitions: NC chief

Srinagar, Jun 22: National Conference (NC) president, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said Iran will not abandon its nuclear ambitions despite the US airstrikes on three of its nuclear facilities.

Commenting on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, Abdullah said that if the US and Israel believe Iran will back down, they are under a misconception.

He likened Iran’s stance to the historical Battle of Karbala, saying, “Iran remembers Karbala and sees this as a second Karbala. They may get their necks chopped off, but they won’t bow down,” he said.

The NC chief also criticised the push for regime change in Iran, questioning whether such a move would bring any real improvement, he said.

He said the US and Israel have long opposed Iran acquiring nuclear weapons, but insisted that Iran is unlikely to give up its pursuit.