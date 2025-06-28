Iran urges WHO Chief to condemn “deliberate” military attacks on civilians, hold Israel and US accountable for war crimes

Iran has urged World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to “strongly and unequivocally” condemn the deliberate military attacks on civilians and healthcare infrastructure and hold Israel and the United States regimes accountable for these alleged war crimes, under international law.

In a letter addressed to Ghebreyesus on June 27, the Permanent Mission of Iran to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva detailed the casualties that occurred in Iran during 12 days of the ongoing conflict.

“I write to formally bring to your attention the unlawful and reckless military attacks carried out by the Israeli regime and the United States of America against the Islamic Republic of Iran between 13 and 24 June 2025. These reprehensible actions, which during the war of aggression deliberately targeted civilian populations, healthcare facilities, and Iran’s safeguarded nuclear infrastructure, constitute flagrant violations of international law, including the UN Charter and “its vision and principles of lasting peace,” the letter read.

According to the letter, the attacks resulted in 627 fatalities, including women, children, and medical personnel, while 4,935 individuals were injured. The letter further highlighted that 29 relief workers from the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) were among the injured.

“In light of these violations, the Islamic Republic of Iran urgently calls upon the World Health Organization (WHO) to strongly and unequivocally condemn these deliberate attacks on civilians and healthcare infrastructure, Hold the Israeli regime accountable for these war crimes under international law, and Enforce steps to prevent further breaches of international humanitarian law,” it added.

In the letter, Iran’s Permanent Mission described the attack against women, healthcare workers, medical centres and essential civilian infrastructure as “war crimes under international law.”

In the letter, it said, “The premeditated, unprovoked and unjustified assault against my country and attacking women. Children, healthcare workers, medical centres, and essential civilian infrastructure amount to war crimes under international law. Among the seriously affected healthcare facilities are: 1. Hakim Children’s Hospital (Tehran); 2. Labbafi-nejad Hospital(Tehran); 3. Farabi Hospital (Kermanshah): 4. Healthcare Center (Mianrahan City): 5. Ghasr-e-Shirin Rehabilitation Center, 6. Central Building of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS, Tehran): 7. Eleven ambulances and numerous other medical and civilian sites.”

It also mentioned that the attacks by the US and Israel on Iran’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)-safeguarded nuclear facilities posed a “grave danger, risking radiological disaster and endangering civilian lives in Iran and the region” and stressed that these actions “contravene the WHO Constitution, which opposes threats to public health, as affirmed by numerous WHO resolutions, including WHA78(28).”

On June 13, Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion,” targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites. Iran retaliated with “Operation True Promise 3,” a drone and missile campaign targeting Israeli infrastructure.

The US joined the conflict early Sunday (local time) with “Operation Midnight Hammer,” targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, which prompted Iran to strike US bases in Qatar and Iraq. Hours after Iran targeted American airbases in the West Asia, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire.” (ANI)