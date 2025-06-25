Iran thanks Indians who ‘stood firmly, vocally’ in Israel conflict

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people and institutions of India for their solidarity and support during the recent conflict with Israel.

In a statement on X, the embassy thanked Indian citizens, political parties, members of Parliament, NGOs, religious leaders, academics, journalists, and social activists for standing “firmly and vocally” with Iran.

“The Iran Embasy in New Delhi extends its heartfelt gratitude to all noble and freedom-loving people of India — including the esteemed citizens, political parties, honorable members of Parliament, non-governmental organizations, religious and spiritual leaders, university professors, members of the media, social activists, and all individuals and institutions who, in recent days and in various forms, stood firmly and vocally with the great nation of Iran,” the Embassy stated.

The Iranian Embassy praised the Indian people for their support, saying it reflects the “awakened conscience of nations and their commitment to justice and the principles of international law.”

“The messages of solidarity, moral support, public statements, and active participation in peace-oriented gatherings and initiatives, during a time when the Iranian people were under brutal military assault by the occupying Zionist regime, have been a source of deep encouragement. These gestures clearly reflect the awakened conscience of nations and their commitment to justice and the principles of international law,” it added.

Further, the Iranian Embassy highlighted world nations’ solidarity and affirmed that “the solidarity of world nations with the people of Iran is not simply a political stance — it is an affirmation of the universal values of justice, legality, and global peace.”

The Embassy highlighted Iran’s commitment to upholding the principles of international law and resisting expansionist and aggressive policies. “Iran has consistently emphasized the need to uphold the principles of international law and to resist expansionist and aggressive policies,” the statement read. “We firmly believe that the unity and solidarity of nations serve as a powerful bulwark against war, violence, and injustice.”

The Embassy’s statement concluded with a message of appreciation, saying, “Once again, we express our sincere appreciation for the genuine and invaluable support shown by the people and institutions of the great nation of India.”

“Undoubtedly, this solidarity — rooted in the longstanding cultural, civilizational, and human ties between our two nations — will further strengthen the cause of peace, stability, and global justice,” it added.

Iran’s nuclear program took serious blows in Israel’s bombings since June 13, and particularly early on Sunday, when the US dropped massive bunker-buster munitions and fired missiles at three of its nuclear facilities, joining the Israeli campaign.

The Israeli and American strikes targeted uranium enrichment sites and various research and development facilities tied to the program. Washington, DC and Tel Aviv have asserted that the bombings caused significant damage to Iran’s nuclear ambitions and set the country back considerably, Times of Israel reported.

Early Tuesday morning, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel following the strikes, urging both sides “not to violate it.” It was not immediately clear how Washington and Jerusalem intended to solidify the military achievements and prevent Iran from restarting its nuclear efforts following that announcement.

Both countries confirmed the ceasefire after it was announced, but the truce appeared on the verge of collapse mere hours after its declaration, when Iran launched two missiles toward northern Israel. Israel’s leaders vowed retaliation, as per the Times of Israel.

Iran’s ISNA news agency asserted that reports Iran had fired missiles after the ceasefire took effect were false. (ANI)