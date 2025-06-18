Iran leader rejects Trump’s call for surrender; Trump says patience has run out

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected Donald Trump’s demand for unconditional surrender on Wednesday, and the U.S. president said his patience had run out, though he gave no clue as to what his next step would be.

As per report published by Reuters, Trump while speaking to reporters declined to say whether he had made any decision on whether to join Israel’s bombing campaign against the Islamic Republic. The Iranians had reached out but “it’s very late to be talking”, he said.

“There’s a big difference between now and a week ago,” Trump told reporters outside the White House. “Nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

Iranians jammed the highways out of the capital Tehran fleeing from intensified Israeli airstrikes.

In the latest bombing, Israel said its air force destroyed the headquarters of Iran’s internal security service.

“As we promised – we will continue to strike at symbols of governance and hit the Ayatollah regime wherever it may be,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said.