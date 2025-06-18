BreakingWorld

Iran leader rejects Trump’s call for surrender; Trump says patience has run out

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected Donald Trump’s demand for unconditional surrender on Wednesday, and the U.S. president said his patience had run out, though he gave no clue as to what his next step would be.

As per report published by Reuters, Trump while speaking to reporters declined to say whether he had made any decision on whether to join Israel’s bombing campaign against the Islamic Republic. The Iranians had reached out but “it’s very late to be talking”, he said.

“There’s a big difference between now and a week ago,” Trump told reporters outside the White House. “Nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

Iranians jammed the highways out of the capital Tehran fleeing from intensified Israeli airstrikes.

In the latest bombing, Israel said its air force destroyed the headquarters of Iran’s internal security service.

“As we promised – we will continue to strike at symbols of governance and hit the Ayatollah regime wherever it may be,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

Striving to engage more with J-K youth, divert them towards nation-building: IG, BSF
PDP nominates Syed Jamaat Ali Shaheen as Secretary in-charge of Pahari Cell
Principal Secretary I&C unveils first edition of the compendium of entrepreneurship-related schemes by JKEDI
Ministry of power and DRDO sign MoU for developing mitigation measures
J&K Prisons department organises blood donation camps in prisons
Share This Article
Previous Article “Zionist regime made grave mistake; will face consequences of its actions”: Iran’s supreme leader
Next Article Statehood is our right, not a favour: Farooq Abdullah
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Statehood is our right, not a favour: Farooq Abdullah
Breaking
“Zionist regime made grave mistake; will face consequences of its actions”: Iran’s supreme leader
Breaking World
Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauds 11 years of Modi govt; says era marked a “turning point” for India
Breaking National
“Big relief to public will come into effect from Aug 15”: Nitin Gadkari on new FASTag-based annual pass
Breaking National