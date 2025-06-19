“Iran launched over 450 ballistic missiles and hundreds of UAVs in last 6 days,” Israel Defence Spox says

Israel Defence Forces Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin on Thursday said that Iran has expressed their desire to destroy the state of Israel.

Defrin said that besides attacking a hospital in Beer Sheva, over the past six days, Iran launched over 450 ballistic missiles and hundreds of UAVs.

“Early this morning, an Iranian ballistic missile directly hit the Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva. This hospital serves over one million Israelis, including Bedouins, Jews, Christians, and Arabs alike,” he said.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1935656241935655240

“Iran targeting civilian centers with ballistic missiles is no surprise for us. They have been openly declaring their desire to destroy the State of Israel for decades now. These aren’t just words. Over the past six days, Iran has launched over 450 ballistic missiles and hundreds of UAVs,” he said.

He further said that these reasons justify why Iran should not be allowed to procure nuclear weapons.

“This is exactly why we cannot and we will not allow this regime to obtain nuclear weapons or expand its missile arsenal. And so we continue our operations, striking Iranian nuclear weapons facilities, missile launchers, and military sites,” he said.

Defrin said that Iran targeted civilians while Israel targeted existential threat.

“Iran targets civilians. We target an existential threat that endangers global security. And we will prevail,” he said.

Israel embassy in India said that Israel will do all that is necessary to protect its people.

“The Iranian regime attacked Soroka Hospital in Beersheba with a ballistic missile – this is a major medical center. We will not sit quietly. We will continue to do whatever is necessary to protect our people.”

https://x.com/IsraelinIndia/status/1935592917952807353

The Israeli Air Force carried out a wave of strikes in western Iran a short while ago, targeting Iranian ballistic missile infrastructure and Iranian soldiers, the Times of Israel reported.

Some 20 IAF fighter jets were involved in the strikes.

Additionally, an IAF drone hit trucks carrying ballistic missiles as they arrived at a launch site, the military added, as per The Times of Israel. (ANI)