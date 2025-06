Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, at least 90 students of Kashmir studying in Iran are being evacuated through Armenia border.

National Convenor of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) Nasir Khuehami told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), “At least 90-95 students of Kashmir studying in Iran have safely crossed the border into Armenia.”

“We spoke to them, and they are expected to reach the capital, Yerevan, by 12 or 1 PM,” he said—(KNO)