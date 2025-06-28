“Iran has to get back into world order flow…”: US President Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday (US local time) reiterated how the nuclear sites in Iran were “obliterated” and said that Iran has to come back to the world order flow or else things could get worse for the country.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Why would the so-called ‘Supreme Leader,’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war-torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie? It is not so. As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie. His Country was decimated, his three evil Nuclear Sites were OBLITERATED, and I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life.”

“I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, “THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!” In fact, in the final act of the War, I demanded that Israel bring back a very large group of planes, which were heading directly to Tehran, looking for a big day, perhaps the final knockout! Tremendous damage would have ensued, and many Iranians would have been killed. It was going to be the biggest attack of the War, by far,” he added.

Trump further claimed that he had convinced Israel to bring back its large pool of fighter jets, which were heading toward Tehran.

Earlier on Friday (US local time), while holding a press briefing, the US President had restated his stance on the destruction of the nuclear sites in Iran and praised the military prowess of the United States in targeting the sites.

Trump had remarked, “So Iran wants to meet. As you know, their sites were obliterated. They’re very evil nuclear sites.We had some fake news for a little while. The same people that covered the Hunter Biden laptop was from Russia…They came up with something that delayed the credit that our great pilots- what talent that was, and they (pilots) hit it right down in the spot- fifty-two thousand feet. Think of this- dark, no moon. You couldn’t see a thing, and they hit the refrigerator door, as they say. That’s the size of a target… We’re the only ones that could have done it. And we took out the two of the other sites also. In addition to that, we finished them off.”

Trump added in his remarks, “That was a very evil intention. I believe that, and again, time will tell, but I don’t believe that they’re (Iran) going to go back into nuclear anytime soon. They spent over a trillion dollars on nuclear, and they never got it together.”

He noted that nothing was moved away from the nuclear sites.

“It’s very heavy material. Those cars were most likely the cars of masons because they were pouring concrete at the top of the hatch, going into the nuclear site. They wanted to reinforce it, and they had some masons there pouring concrete. By the way, that concrete was obliterated. It hit exactly at the concrete. It was, I don’t think it had a chance to dry, but everything’s down there. It’s under millions of tons of rock.”

Trump’s remarks come on the backdrop of Operation Midnight Hammer carried out by the US on 3 nuclear sites of Iran- Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. (ANI)