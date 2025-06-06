International Journal Recognizes Breakthrough Research by Kashmiri Dermatologist Dr. Mir Shahnawaz

In a significant milestone for Indian dermatological research, a first-of-its-kind comparative clinical study involving the use of Abrocitinib in the treatment of moderate to severe Atopic Dermatitis has been published in the CUREUS Journal, a PubMed-indexed international medical journal under Springer.

The study, authored by Dr. Mir Shahnawaz, a renowned Kashmiri dermatologist and the Founder & Director of DERMIS Skin & Hair Clinic, Bemina, is the first Indian real-world comparative analysis of Abrocitinib, Tofacitinib, and Cyclosporine in adult patients with moderate to severe Atopic Dermatitis.

This groundbreaking research brings valuable clinical insight into the effectiveness and safety of these systemic therapies in the Indian population and marks one of the earliest Indian endorsements of Abrocitinib, a selective JAK-1 inhibitor that represents a major advancement in the treatment of chronic inflammatory skin diseases.

The international recognition of Dr. Shahnawaz’s work not only highlights the growing contribution of Kashmiri clinicians to global dermatology but also positions his research as a reference point for evidence-based management of Atopic Dermatitis in India and beyond.