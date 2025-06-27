International Day Against Drug Abuse : Dr Farooq calls for collective fight against drug abuse

Srinagar, Jun 26: On International Day Against Drug Abuse, National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah has called for a united and multi-faceted approach to combat the growing menace of substance abuse in Jammu and Kashmir.

While acknowledging the significant efforts made by the Omar Abdullah-led government, he emphasised the importance of community and governmental collaboration in addressing this crisis. He praised the government for its steadfast initiatives aimed at curbing drug addiction and narcotic trafficking in the region.

Highlighting key programmes aimed at awareness, rehabilitation, and prevention, Dr Abdullah expressed confidence that these measures would play a crucial role in the battle against substance abuse. “The Omar Abdullah-led government has shown exceptional dedication to combating this crisis. From cracking down on the narcotics trade to initiating widespread awareness campaigns, their efforts are commendable. It’s a holistic approach to a problem that demands attention at all levels,” he said.

In line with these efforts, the NC chief referred to the WADA committee report against drug addiction by the National Conference as a critical step in tackling the addiction crisis. This committee, he said, serves as a comprehensive roadmap to guide both governmental and societal efforts in combating drug abuse.

“The committee report against drug addiction is a collaborative initiative encompassing both preventative and rehabilitation efforts. It’s a charter that will support and guide the Omar Abdullah government in its ongoing battle against substance abuse, ensuring that our youth receive the support they need,” Dr Farooq said.

The former chief minister reiterated the importance of viewing drug addiction as a public health issue rather than just a criminal concern. He stressed that the region’s high levels of unemployment, combined with limited opportunities, had contributed significantly to the rise of drug abuse, making it crucial to offer more than just legal responses.

“The fight against drug addiction requires a paradigm shift—this is not merely a law-and-order issue. It is a public health crisis that requires a compassionate, long-term solution, one that involves both prevention and rehabilitation,” he emphasised.

Dr Abdullah concluded by calling on the people of Jammu and Kashmir to join forces with the government in this critical mission. “We cannot solely rely on the government. “As a society, we must take collective responsibility to protect and empower our youth. This is a crisis that demands all of our attention,” he said.