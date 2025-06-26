International Day against Drug Abuse: Amit Shah vows ruthless war on narco cartels

On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to all those fighting against substance abuse and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a drug-free India.

In a post on X, Shah said, “On International Day Against Drug Abuse, warm wishes to all our warriors and allies in our battle for a drug-free Bharat.”

Calling drugs the “biggest scourge for our youth,”

Shah emphasised the Modi government’s “whole-of-government approach” in tackling the threat.

He said the Centre had taken strong steps not only to dismantle drug networks but also to rehabilitate affected individuals.

“The Modi government is heading with a whole-of-government approach to this threat, striking narco-cartels ruthlessly and bringing back addicted youth to normal life with empathy,” the Home Minister wrote in the post.

“May this day further fortify our resolve against the menace of drug abuse,” he added.

Earlier in the day, addressing the state event to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2025, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that Delhi Police have arrested at least 1100 people involved in the drug trade in 2025.

CM Gupta said, “This year, in 2025, our Delhi Police has arrested at least 1100 people involved in the drug trade, cases have been registered against them, and all the narcotic drugs found have been seized…”

She urged the government, police and society to work together against the drug menace in the national capital.

“The government, police, and society are all working to eradicate this, but we all need to work together as a team. I believe that when we all work together, the menace of drugs will be completely eliminated from society,” Rekha Gupta said.

June 26, observed as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, is a United Nations International Day. This day aims to spread awareness regarding the harmful effects of drug use and to fight against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade.

This day has been observed since 1989. June 26 was chosen to commemorate Lin Zexu’s (Chinese political philosopher and politician) dismantling of the opium trade in Humen, Guangdong, ending on June 25, 1839, just before the First Opium War in China.

Every year, a theme is chosen, and this year’s theme is “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention.” (ANI)