International Conference: SMVDU Civil Engineering students win laurels at IIT Guwahati

Katra, June 13 – Civil Engineering students from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) made a remarkable impact at the 5th International Conference on Waste Management held at IIT Guwahati, earning widespread appreciation for their innovative research and confident presentations.

Rishabh Kumar, a third-year student, presented a paper titled “Enhancing the Quality of Concrete by Replacing Sand in Different Percentages”, which explored sustainable alternatives to conventional construction materials through partial sand replacement. His research was lauded for its robust experimental basis and practical relevance to eco-friendly infrastructure. The study supports India’s long-term vision for sustainable development under the Developed India @2047 initiative.

Equally impressive was Samaira Sinha, also in her third year, who presented a paper on “Sludge Management in Microplastics”. Her work examined efficient treatment methods to mitigate microplastic contamination in sewage sludge, a pressing environmental concern. Her in-depth analysis and solutions-driven approach reflected technical maturity and environmental consciousness. Both papers were co-authored by final-year students Rohit Kumar, Shaswat Singh, Abhijeet Gupta, and Bhagyapdeep Sahu, and were selected for publication in a reputed academic journal.

Additionally, second-year student Durgesh Kumar presented a paper titled “Eco-Friendly Bricks Constructed from Waste Material”, co-authored by Shresth Gupta, Subham, Aniket, Saloni, and Amit, highlighting the potential of construction using recycled materials. All research projects were mentored by Dr Vaibhav Sapkal, whose guidance was warmly acknowledged by the students. Dr Sapkal and Dr V.K. Dogra, Head of the Civil Engineering Department, expressed immense pride in the students’ achievements. Dr Dogra described it as “a moment of joy and a milestone for SMVDU,” praising the team for bringing national recognition to the department and exemplifying the university’s strength in forward-looking, sustainable engineering research.