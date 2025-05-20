Sports

Inter-Zone Chess, Carrom Tournament Concludes in Ganderbal Amid Enthusiasm

YSS Ganderbal Promotes Mind Sports Alongside Physical Competitions

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, May 19: In its continuous endeavour to foster sportsmanship and holistic development among the youth, the Department of Youth Services and Sports Ganderbal concluded the Inter-Zone District Level Chess and Carrom competitions for Boys U-17 at BHS Arch.
The initiative is part of the department’s broader mission to instil a sports culture in the district and channel youth energies into positive pursuits. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from all four zones of the district. In a display of strategic excellence and sharp focus, Zone Kangan emerged victorious in the Chess competition, while Zone Ganderbal clinched top honours in both Singles and Doubles Carrom events, showcasing their dominance in the indoor sports category. The culminating ceremony saw senior officials felicitate the winners and runner-up teams with trophies and words of encouragement, acknowledging their skills and sportsmanlike conduct.
While the Chess and Carrom tournament was underway, all four zones of the district were abuzz with Zonal-Level Inter-School sports events, ensuring widespread participation and selection of top talent for upcoming inter-district tournaments. Zone Ganderbal organized Kho-Kho and Kabaddi competitions-cum-selection trials for Boys U-14 at Sultania English Medium Public School. Over 80 young athletes took part, with a dedicated selection committee identifying top performers to represent the zone in future competitions.

 

YSS committed to channelize sports talent in youth: Director YSS
Srinagar youth establishes Pulwama’s first Snooker Club 
8th J&K Wushu championship concludes: Govt determined to make J&K an exceptional sports hub: Satish Sharma
Ashtedu Akhada Association of J&K attended National Masters Training camp at Maharashtra
Abhinav Bakshi wins Silver and Bronze in CBSE Nationals at Ambala
Share This Article
Previous Article J&K Sports Council Announces Open Selection Trials for PMDP Ball Badminton Centre
Next Article District-Level Sports Events in full swing across J&K
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Dr Jitendra launches e-Civil List of IAS Officers
Jammu
Sustainable solutions needed to reduce man-animal conflict: Rana
Jammu
4 houses, 12 shops gutted in Sumbal blaze
Kashmir
ECI begins training prog for Jharkhand BLO supervisors
Jammu