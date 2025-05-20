Inter-Zone Chess, Carrom Tournament Concludes in Ganderbal Amid Enthusiasm

Srinagar, May 19: In its continuous endeavour to foster sportsmanship and holistic development among the youth, the Department of Youth Services and Sports Ganderbal concluded the Inter-Zone District Level Chess and Carrom competitions for Boys U-17 at BHS Arch.

The initiative is part of the department’s broader mission to instil a sports culture in the district and channel youth energies into positive pursuits. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from all four zones of the district. In a display of strategic excellence and sharp focus, Zone Kangan emerged victorious in the Chess competition, while Zone Ganderbal clinched top honours in both Singles and Doubles Carrom events, showcasing their dominance in the indoor sports category. The culminating ceremony saw senior officials felicitate the winners and runner-up teams with trophies and words of encouragement, acknowledging their skills and sportsmanlike conduct.

While the Chess and Carrom tournament was underway, all four zones of the district were abuzz with Zonal-Level Inter-School sports events, ensuring widespread participation and selection of top talent for upcoming inter-district tournaments. Zone Ganderbal organized Kho-Kho and Kabaddi competitions-cum-selection trials for Boys U-14 at Sultania English Medium Public School. Over 80 young athletes took part, with a dedicated selection committee identifying top performers to represent the zone in future competitions.