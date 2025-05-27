Inter Zonal Level Taekwando, Judo, Karate, Wushu Competitions

Srinagar, May 26: While the Government is serious about promoting sports and providing children with sports infrastructure, the Youth Services and Sports department, like all the districts of the valley, also has sports activities on its agenda in Budgam district of Central Kashmir, including activities from Inter-School to Inter-Zonal Levels.

Although children belonging to 12 zones across the district firstly show their talent at the zonal level, while later they ensure their participation under various sports events at the district level. Meanwhile, under the same link, the department organized Inter Zonal District Level Martial Arts Competitions from under-14 to under-19 for Boys Category in the Indoor Stadium of the district, including Taekwando, Wushu, Judo, Kick Boxing, Karate and Weight Lifting etc.It is worth noting that at the Inauguration Ceremony,DYSSO Budgam Ghulam Lone alongwith Incharge Sports Activities Ghulam Hassan Khanday and Shakeel-ur-Rehman Inaugurated the Competitions in the presence of Senior officials of the department, while some events were also played on the occasion.On this occasion, Ghulam Hassan Lone addressed the Children and encouraged them to focus on healthy activities like sports and stay away from harmful habits like addictive habits, while he assured the students of full support from the department. It is worth noting that several tournaments are also going on these days at various places across the district under the Supervision of the Department’s District Officer Ghulam Hassan Lone.