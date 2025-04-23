Inter-School Chess, Carrom competitions enthral young minds across Baramulla

Baramulla, April 22: As part of the ongoing Inter-School Chess and Carrom competitions for Under-14 and Under-17 boys and girls, Tuesday such sporting events were conducted in various educational zones of the Baramulla district.

These competitions, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports were held in Zone Nehalpora, Zone Baramulla, Zone Kunzer, Zone Singhpora Pattan, Zone Uri, and Zone Rohama, witnessed enthusiastic participation and commendable performances from budding talents. In Zone Nehalpora, an Inter-School Chess competition for Under-14 and Under-17 boys was held at HSS Nehalpora, where 28 students from both categories showcased their skills and strategic thinking.

Zone Baramulla hosted the Inter-School Chess competition for Under-14 and Under-17 girls at BHSS Baramulla. Principal of the host institution appreciated the enthusiasm and sportsmanship of the participants and later distributed appreciation certificates to the winners. In Zone Kunzer, the Inter-School Chess competition for Under-14 boys was conducted at GGHS Kunzer. The competition witnessed the active participation of students from more than 30 government and private schools, making it a remarkable and vibrant event. Zone Singpora Pattan also successfully conducted its Chess competition for Under-14 and Under-17 girls at HS Singhpora. Principal of the school lauded the initiative of the YSS department in promoting sports among girls. The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to all participants and winners. Zone Uri successfully concluded its Inter-School Chess competition for Under-17 girls at BHSS Uri. More than 10 government and private schools from the zone participated, making the event a grand success. In Zone Rohama, an Inter-School Chess competition for Under-14 and Under-17 girls was held at HSS Rohama. The event witnessed the participation of 42 students from various institutions. Principal of the school distributed certificates to the deserving winners.