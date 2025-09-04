Inter-Ministerial team reviews rain damage in Jammu

Follow us on

JAMMU, Sept 3: An inter-ministerial team from the Government of India, led by Col Kirti Pratap Singh, Joint Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), held a high-level meeting with Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, to review the extent of damages caused by the recent spell of heavy rains, flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides in the Jammu region.

The meeting, held at the Divisional Commissioner’s Office, marked the beginning of a four-day visit by the central team to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of rain-induced devastation across multiple districts.

The central team comprises senior officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Rural Development, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Jal Shakti, and the Ministry of Finance. During their stay, they will tour the worst-affected areas to gauge the full extent of damage to infrastructure, agriculture, private property, and human life.

A detailed PowerPoint presentation was presented during the meeting, outlining the damages across sectors such as roads, power, water supply, agriculture, and housing, as well as the loss of lives reported due to rain-related incidents.

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar apprised the team of the situation on the ground, noting that several key infrastructure systems—including power lines, water supply schemes, and vital road networks—had suffered significant damage. He briefed the delegation on the rapid response efforts undertaken with the support of the Army, Police, NDRF, UTDRF, CAPFs, and other emergency agencies to mitigate the impact and ensure public safety.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from various departments and agencies, including the Commissioner of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Managing Director JPDCL, and directors of Rural Development, Food & Civil Supplies, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, as well as representatives from the PWD, PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control, NHAI, and Indian Railways.

Over the next few days, the inter-ministerial team will visit affected districts to conduct ground-level verification and interact with local officials and residents. Based on their findings, a comprehensive report will be submitted to the Government of India, which will form the basis for central assistance and rehabilitation support.