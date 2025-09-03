Inter-District Kho-Kho Boys Tournament Begins in Kulgam

Follow us on

Kulgam, Sept 2: Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan, on Tuesday said that sports build character, nurture team spirit and sportsmanship, and their true value is realised only by playing.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Inter-District Kho-Kho Tournament for U-17 and U-14 boys in Kulgam. The Department of Youth Services and Sports, J&K UT, organised the tournament under the supervision of the Joint Director YSS Kashmir, with District Kulgam hosting the event. The DC formally inaugurated the tournament on Tuesday. Players from all 10 districts of the Kashmir Division are participating, with teams competing in both U-14 and U-17 categories. Multiple matches were played on two courts during the opening day. Speaking about the initiative, DC Kulgam said, “This is the Inter-District Kho-Kho Tournament of Kashmir Province, organized by Youth Services and Sports. Teams from all 10 districts of Kashmir have come here, with both boys and girls competing.” He said that the best players from among these kids will be selected to play inter-province matches. “This is a very good initiative, and Chawalgam Higher Secondary School has been set up as the venue for this tournament.” He added, “I have met all the kids here, and they are very enthusiastic. It feels very good to see children actively involved in such sports activities.”

He said: “Sports have countless benefits. In today’s world, where we face the serious problem of drugs, sports and games play an extremely important role.” DC Kulgam also congratulated the district team, Youth Services and Sports staff, education authorities, and officials of Kashmir Region for their efforts in successfully conducting the event. Among others present on the occasion were ADC Kulgam Waqar Ahmed Giri, YSS Officer Kulgam Raja Ali Yaqoob, and several officials from the education and sports departments.