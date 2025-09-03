Sports

Inter-District Kho-Kho Boys Tournament Begins in Kulgam

DC inaugurates event, says true value of sports & games is realised after playing them

Younus Rashid
Younus Rashid
2 Min Read
Follow us on

 

 

Kulgam, Sept 2: Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan, on Tuesday said that sports build character, nurture team spirit and sportsmanship, and their true value is realised only by playing. 

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Inter-District Kho-Kho Tournament for U-17 and U-14 boys in Kulgam. The Department of Youth Services and Sports, J&K UT, organised the tournament under the supervision of the Joint Director YSS Kashmir, with District Kulgam hosting the event. The DC formally inaugurated the tournament on Tuesday. Players from all 10 districts of the Kashmir Division are participating, with teams competing in both U-14 and U-17 categories. Multiple matches were played on two courts during the opening day. Speaking about the initiative, DC Kulgam said, “This is the Inter-District Kho-Kho Tournament of Kashmir Province, organized by Youth Services and Sports. Teams from all 10 districts of Kashmir have come here, with both boys and girls competing.” He said that the best players from among these kids will be selected to play inter-province matches. “This is a very good initiative, and Chawalgam Higher Secondary School has been set up as the venue for this tournament.” He added, “I have met all the kids here, and they are very enthusiastic. It feels very good to see children actively involved in such sports activities.”

He said: “Sports have countless benefits. In today’s world, where we face the serious problem of drugs, sports and games play an extremely important role.” DC Kulgam also congratulated the district team, Youth Services and Sports staff, education authorities, and officials of Kashmir Region for their efforts in successfully conducting the event.  Among others present on the occasion were ADC Kulgam Waqar Ahmed Giri, YSS Officer Kulgam Raja Ali Yaqoob, and several officials from the education and sports departments.

 

182 Bn CRPF Leads Vibrant Tiranga Rally in Pulwama
23rd SQAY Martial Art National C’ship begins at Jammu
J&K Ball Badminton Association Successfully Conducts Selection Trials for Senior Men’s Team
Bucchi Babu Invitation Tournament : Paras slams ton; Abid, Kawal hit fifties as J&K gains vital 1st innings lead
Doda excels in Inter-District Taekwondo Tournament 2023
Share This Article
Previous Article 12th Edition: Ladakh Marathon to Begin on September 11 with Record Participation
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

12th Edition: Ladakh Marathon to Begin on September 11 with Record Participation
Sports
Quarterfinal Thrillers Set Stage for Semi-Finals in CRPF Football Cup 
Sports
The Quest for Knowledge
Viewpoint
Different Forms of Lung Cancer Affecting Non-Smokers
Viewpoint