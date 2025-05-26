Intensive market checking launched in Srinagar to ensure consumer safety, adherence to hygiene standards

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Drug and Food Control Organization (DFCO), Food Safety wing has launched intensified market inspections across Srinagar City to ensure food products sold in the market are safe for consumption and adherence to hygiene standards in food establishments.

A team of the Food Safety Department, led by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar, accompanied by Food Safety Officers conducted inspections at various markets in the City including Bemina, Momin Abad, Tengpora, Batamaloo, Exhibition Crossing and Lal Chowk.

During the market inspection, Notices were issued to as many as 7 Food Business Operators for not adhering to good storage practices. The FBO owners were also sensitized about the critical importance of adhering to proper storage practices, particularly for packaged drinking water, carbonated water/beverages, and dairy products such as milk and milk-based items. Improper storage, especially exposure to direct sunlight, can degrade product quality.

Meanwhile, All Food Business Operators (FBOs), including wholesalers and retailers, have been directed to implement corrective measures within two days to ensure that sensitive food items including packaged drinking water, carbonated beverages, and dairy products are not stored under direct sunlight. Compliance with storage conditions specified on product labels is mandatory to uphold food safety standards and protect public health.

Failure to adhere to these storage requirements will result in strict enforcement action under the Food Safety and Standards Act. The Food Safety department has urged all stakeholders to cooperate in maintaining safe storage practices to ensure the highest standards of consumer safety and public health.