Developing StoryNational

“Inspiring visionary”: PM Modi pays homage to former President APJ Abdul Kalam on 10th death anniversary

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to former President APJ Abdul Kalam, popularly known as the “Missile Man” on his 10th death anniversary on Sunday.

In a post on social media X, the Prime Minister wrote that Kalam was remembered as an “inspiring visionary”, an outstanding scientist, mentor and a great patriot.

The thoughts of “Missile Man” motivated the youth of India to contribute towards building a developed and strong country, the Prime Minister said.

“On his death anniversary, we pay homage to our beloved former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He is remembered as an inspiring visionary, an outstanding scientist, a mentor and a great patriot. His dedication to our nation was exemplary. His thoughts motivate the youth of India to contribute towards building a developed and strong India,” PM Modi’s post read.

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam (1931-2015), widely known as the “Missile Man of India,” was an eminent scientist and the 11th President of India (2002-2007). Born on October 15, 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, into a humble family, Kalam rose through sheer hard work and determination.

Kalam made a significant contribution as Project Director to develop India’s first indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III), which successfully injected the Rohini satellite into near-earth orbit in July 1980 and made India an exclusive member of the Space Club. He was responsible for the evolution of ISRO’s launch vehicle programme, particularly the PSLV configuration.

He was responsible for the development and operationalisation of AGNI and PRITHVI Missiles and for building indigenous capability in critical technologies through the networking of multiple institutions.

Beyond his scientific contributions, Kalam was deeply passionate about inspiring the youth of India. He authored several influential books such as “Wings of Fire,” “Ignited Minds,” and “India 2020,” all centred around dreaming big and building a stronger nation.

Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015. (ANI)

Electronics Mart makes stock market debut with over 50 per cent premium
Beautification of Bishnah to be taken up under District Capex: CM Omar Abdullah
“A matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir”: Manoj Sinha on PM’s visit to Srinagar on International Yoga Day
June 4th to bring a new dawn to the Nation with formation of INDIA Alliance: Rahul Gandhi
Pak Trouble on Tracks: 155 hostages rescued, 27 terrorists killed
Share This Article
Previous Article Men’s Asia Cup 2025 to be held in UAE; India to take on Pakistan on September 14
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Men’s Asia Cup 2025 to be held in UAE; India to take on Pakistan on September 14
Breaking Sports
Army inaugurates War Memorial with names of Poonch civilians who died due to cross-border shelling by Pakistan
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Amit Shah calls for formation of ‘homogeneous teams’ of central-state agencies to tackle security challenges
Breaking National
Kargil is a great achievement of ours: Participant in Fit India Sundays cycle ride commemorating Vijay Diwas
Breaking National