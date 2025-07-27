“Inspiring visionary”: PM Modi pays homage to former President APJ Abdul Kalam on 10th death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to former President APJ Abdul Kalam, popularly known as the “Missile Man” on his 10th death anniversary on Sunday.

“On his death anniversary, we pay homage to our beloved former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He is remembered as an inspiring visionary, an outstanding scientist, a mentor and a great patriot. His dedication to our nation was exemplary. His thoughts motivate the youth of India to contribute towards building a developed and strong India,” PM Modi’s post read.

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam (1931-2015), widely known as the “Missile Man of India,” was an eminent scientist and the 11th President of India (2002-2007). Born on October 15, 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, into a humble family, Kalam rose through sheer hard work and determination.

Kalam made a significant contribution as Project Director to develop India’s first indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III), which successfully injected the Rohini satellite into near-earth orbit in July 1980 and made India an exclusive member of the Space Club. He was responsible for the evolution of ISRO’s launch vehicle programme, particularly the PSLV configuration.

He was responsible for the development and operationalisation of AGNI and PRITHVI Missiles and for building indigenous capability in critical technologies through the networking of multiple institutions.

Beyond his scientific contributions, Kalam was deeply passionate about inspiring the youth of India. He authored several influential books such as “Wings of Fire,” “Ignited Minds,” and “India 2020,” all centred around dreaming big and building a stronger nation.

Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015. (ANI)