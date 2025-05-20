Inspired by output, Kokernag farmers plants hope with Hazelnuts

A growing number of farmers in Kokernag are transitioning to hazelnut farming, with more than 250 kanals of land now under cultivation—across both the government-run farm and local agricultural holdings.

Hazelnuts, locally known as Virin, are small, hard-shelled nuts with a sweet, earthy flavor, produced by Hazel trees. Once considered niche, the crop is now gaining popularity in parts of South Kashmir due to its high market value and diverse applications.

Manzoor Ahmad, a farmer from Gardvil, Kokernag, is among the early adopters. “Based on output reports and suggestions from friends, I decided to switch to hazelnut cultivation,” he told Rising Kashmir. Ahmad converted his karewa-type land into a hazelnut orchard last December, planting 175 suckers with guidance from the Horticulture Department.

“I paid a nominal fee for the documentation and received all the suckers free of cost. I’m hopeful of seeing the first crop by next March,” he said, adding that while other farmers have shown interest, he remains the only one in his village currently cultivating hazelnuts.

Peerzada Farhat, Horticulture Development Officer (HDO) Kokernag, said that the government’s hazelnut farm at Lehenwan, Kokernag, currently spans 210 kanals and houses 3,550 hazelnut plants. An additional 40 kanals are cultivated by local farmers.

“The project was launched under the Indo-Italian collaboration back in 1989, but only in recent years have local farmers started shifting to hazelnuts based on promising results,” said Farhat.

He highlighted the crop’s high commercial value: “Hazelnuts are used extensively in confectionery, bakery, chocolates, cosmetics, and coffee. They are rich in antioxidants and beneficial for heart health and pregnant women.”

Farhat added that the department plans to upgrade the existing farm into a Centre of Excellence for Nut Crops, with modern cultivation practices and advanced research.

Hazelnuts thrive in Kashmir’s temperate climate, ripening between August and September, thanks to the required chilling hours and well-drained loamy soils. Cultivation involves planting grafted suckers of globally recognized varieties like Tonda Romana, Gentile de la Longe, and Tonda di Giffoni, spaced 4–5 meters apart. Each plant, once mature (after 4–5 years), can yield 15–20 kg of nuts.

According to the HDO, the department currently cultivates three major varieties on the government farm—Tonda di Giffoni, Tonda Romana, and Gentile de la Longe—all known for their superior nut quality and global demand.

With official backing and increasing farmer interest, Kokernag appears poised to become a new hub for hazelnut cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir.