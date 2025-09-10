Inspection of retail & whole sale drug establishments conducted in Kulgam

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sep 09: In order to ensure proper compliance of maintenance of sale-purchase records of drugs by sale establishments, an inspection of various retail and wholesale drug sale enterprises was Tuesday carried out in Kulgam town with the main emphasis on checking of records of schedule H and H1 category of drugs.

As per a statement issued here, around 15 sale establishments were inspected and 1 medical store was found violating conditions of license in terms of absence of qualified person, non-functional CBS, and his operation was disallowed on spot under section 22(d) of Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 till the compliance is ensured. One more Medicate near Dist. Hospital was show-caused.

Many drug samples were lifted for testing and analysis to ensure quality medicine reaches the general public. Moreover, a meeting with the courier service providers at Chawalgam was conducted to sensitize them with reporting of suspicious parcels, random reporting of medicine parcels etc. The intensive drives by Drug Control officials are aimed to ensure that the quality medicine reaches the intended patients without any unscrupulous sale.