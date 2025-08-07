BreakingKashmir

Inquiry Officer into SMHS incident asks general public to record statement

RK Online Desk
In order to ascertain the facts and circumstances related to the incident that took place at Government SMHS Hospital Srinagar on July, 23, 2025, Mission Director, National Health Mission J&K, Baseer ul Haq Chaudhary, who has been appointed as the Inquiry officer has asked people in knowledge of the incident to record their statement before him.

As per an official statement issued here, general public/stake holders have been informed that any person who is in knowledge of the facts with regard to incident and is intending to submit his/her statement or wants to give any other information about the incident, he/she may submit the written statement or recorded audio statement with complete personal details in the office of the Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, Old secretariat Srinagar till 09 of August, 2025 during office hours.

