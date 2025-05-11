“Inflicted losses to enemy planes, prevented from entering Indian airspace”: Air Marshal AK Bharti

Air Marshal AK Bharti on Sunday stated that several enemy aircraft were downed during Operation Sindoor, and that the Indian Armed Forces, while inflicting losses, thwarted attempts by enemy aircraft to penetrate Indian airspace.

Speaking to the media, the Air Marshal said, “Their planes were prevented from entering our border. We don’t have the wreckage with us. Definitely, we have downed a few planes. We would not like to disclose numbers over here. We are getting into the technical details of it, and we will establish it. I would not like to put a figure at this time. There are losses on their side that we have inflicted.”

Air Marshal AK Bharti also said Operation Sindoor effectively destroyed terror camps, achieving its objectives with precision. He stressed that the impact of the operations is evident to the world.

“Have we achieved our objectives of decimating the terrorist camps, and the answer is a thumping Yes, and the results are for the whole world to see,” he said.

He said that Operation Sindoor aimed to hit designated targets with precision, “not to count the body bags.”

“Whatever methods and whatever means we have chosen, it had the desired effects on the enemy targets. How many casualties? How many injuries? Our aim was not to inflict casualties, but in case there have been, it is for them to count. Our job is to hit the target, not to count the body bags,” he said.

Air Marshal Bharti said the Indian Armed Forces successfully executed Operation Sindoor, achieving all selected objectives, and all Indian pilots returned safely.

“All I can say is that we have achieved our objectives that we selected, and all our pilots are back home,” he said.

Air Marshal AK Bharti on Sunday emphasised the country’s military capabilities, stating that India has the ability to target every system at Pakistan’s bases.

This statement comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations, following India’s recent military operation, Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

India’s military operation involved precision strikes on nine sites identified as terrorist infrastructure, including militant camps in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bahawalpur.

Pakistan launched its own military operation, Operation Bunyanun Marsoos, targeting several key bases in India. Reports suggest that around 300-400 drones were used in the attack, targeting 36 Indian locations, including military bases and religious sites.

The drones were reportedly of Turkish origin, specifically Asisguard Songar drones. India responded with precision strikes on Pakistani air defence sites, including military installations and surveillance radar sites in Lahore and Gujranwala.

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Following India’s operation, the conflict between India and Pakistan deepened, which resulted in increased cross-border shelling from Pakistan and retaliatory action from the Indian Armed Forces.

Both countries agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10 when US President Donald Trump, on his Truth Social, announced a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan.

Hours after both countries agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and sea, reports came of Pakistan violating the cessation of hostilities with India’s air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India takes “very serious note of these violations”.

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. (ANI)