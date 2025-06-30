Infiltration bid foiled, guide captured on LoC in Poonch-Rajouri sector: Army

The Indian Army on Monday said it foiled a major infiltration attempt by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch-Rajouri sector.

In a a statement, issued to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), a spokesperson said several terrorists were neutralised, while a guide – who was facilitating the infiltration – was captured and cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

“On June 29, alert troops detected suspicious movement in the Keri sector of Rajouri, a known infiltration route. This comes days before commencement of Amarnath yatra, Acting on precise intelligence inputs, the troops swiftly engaged the infiltrating group of heavily armed JeM terrorists,” reads the statement.

It reads in the ensuing firefight, the Army inflicted casualties on the terrorist group, with preliminary reports confirming the neutralisation of at least two terrorists. “One local guide, suspected of aiding the infiltrators, was apprehended during the operation”.

It added the search operation that followed led to the recovery of weapons, explosives, and other war-like stores, underscoring the scale of the planned terrorist activity.

“The Army’s prompt action prevented a potential threat to peace and stability in the region, particularly in the wake of heightened tensions following recent cross-border incidents. The captured guide is under interrogation to uncover further details about the infiltration network and its links to Pakistan-based terror outfits,” it reads.

The statement reads the Army has intensified surveillance and deployed additional resources to ensure no further breaches occur along the LoC. “Security forces remain on high alert across the Poonch and Rajouri districts to track down any remaining threats”.—(KNO)