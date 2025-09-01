BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Poonch: Army

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
The Indian Army on Monday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar Sector of Poonch district, officials said.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that troops guarding the border noticed a group of terrorists trying to sneak into this side near Dabbi village of Balakote in the early hours today.

He said the challenged the movement and heavy gunfire was exchanged between the two sides.

“The area has been cordoned off, and a massive search operation is underway,“ he said—(KNO)

