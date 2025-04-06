Jammu

Infiltration bid foiled along IB in RS Pura sector

Intruder shot dead

Arvind Sharma
Arvind Sharma
1 Min Read

Jammu, Apr 05: The alert Border Security Force (BSF) jawans foiled an infiltration bid along the International Border (IB) in RS Pura Sector of Jammu region and shot dead one Pakistani intruder during the intervening night of April 04 and 05.
The BSF also lodged a strong protest with the Pakistani Rangers over the infiltration bid in the border outpost Abdullian area in the RS Pura sector, official sources said.
“On the intervening night of April 4 and 5, the alert BSF troops saw suspicious movement in the Jammu border area and an intruder was seen crossing the IB,” the spokesperson said.
He said the intruder was challenged by the troops but he paid no heed and kept moving.
“The BSF troops, sensing a threat, neutralised the intruder and the identity and motive of the intruder are being ascertained,” he said.
The BSF informed the police, which sent the body for post-mortem and other legal formalities.

You Might Also Like

CCI urges govt to expedite Jammu based tourism projects

Sangam Theatre Group performed street theatre Vote Mera Adhikar

Div Com reviews implementation ST, Forest Dwellers Act

Two weeks after Reasi op, foreign terrorist’s body retrieved

ITI Trained CP Worker, land donors deputation calls on Javed Rana

Share This Article
Previous Article Kathua Encounter: Day 14: Searches intensified along border range
Next Article Concrete blueprint for return of KPs: Pandit body submit proposal to CM, HM
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Concrete blueprint for return of KPs: Pandit body submit proposal to CM, HM
Kashmir
Kathua Encounter: Day 14: Searches intensified along border range
Jammu
RKFC fights for I-League title against Churchill Brothers
Sports
Committed to eradicate drug menace, promote local talent: DIG Maqsood-ul-Zaman
Sports