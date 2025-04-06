Infiltration bid foiled along IB in RS Pura sector

Jammu, Apr 05: The alert Border Security Force (BSF) jawans foiled an infiltration bid along the International Border (IB) in RS Pura Sector of Jammu region and shot dead one Pakistani intruder during the intervening night of April 04 and 05.

The BSF also lodged a strong protest with the Pakistani Rangers over the infiltration bid in the border outpost Abdullian area in the RS Pura sector, official sources said.

“On the intervening night of April 4 and 5, the alert BSF troops saw suspicious movement in the Jammu border area and an intruder was seen crossing the IB,” the spokesperson said.

He said the intruder was challenged by the troops but he paid no heed and kept moving.

“The BSF troops, sensing a threat, neutralised the intruder and the identity and motive of the intruder are being ascertained,” he said.

The BSF informed the police, which sent the body for post-mortem and other legal formalities.