Indus Water treaty is most unfair document to people of J-K: CM

Srinagar, Apr 25:

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday reiterated his long-standing criticism of the Indus Water Treaty, calling it “one of the most unfair documents” for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar following a meeting with trade and industry bodies, Abdullah responded to the Government of India’s recent move to place the treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Let’s be honest, we have never supported the Indus Water Treaty. We have always believed it is one of the most unfair documents for the people of J&K. As for the medium- to long-term implications, we will have to wait and see,” Omar said.

Abdullah chaired the meeting to express collective condemnation of the terrorist attack in Baisaran, Pahalgam, in which 26 people, including a Nepali national, were killed.

“We spoke in one voice against this heinous act and extended our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the victims’ families,” he said. “I thank all who participated on such short notice. They made it clear that this attack was not carried out in their name—past, present, or future. It is a tragedy that such an incident occurred. Going forward, we must ensure that such acts do not happen again.”

The Chief Minister said several suggestions were made during the meeting and assured attendees that the government would review and implement viable measures.

Abdullah also addressed growing concerns about the safety of J&K students and professionals living in other parts of the country.

“I personally spoke to the Home Minister, who assured me that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure their safety,” he said. He added that the Home Ministry would soon issue an advisory and that he had also spoken to his counterparts in other states.

“Ministers from J&K will visit these states to coordinate with local governments and assess if further measures are needed,” he added.

When asked about the possible blow to the tourism industry, the Chief Minister emphasised that economic concerns were not the focus at this moment.

Addressing the outpouring of sympathy following the terror attack, Omar said, “Not one participant raised concerns about business losses,” he said. “Their focus was on standing with the victims’ families. There will be a time to talk about financial losses—but today’s meeting was about humanity, not compensation. And that shows the maturity of our business community.” Abdullah acknowledged the outpouring of public grief and solidarity following the attack.

“No one can be happy in such a moment, but there’s satisfaction in knowing that people across all sections have united in grief. As the tourism minister myself, I found it extremely difficult to meet their families. I was at a loss for words,” he said.

“At Srinagar’s historic Jama Masjid, a two-minute silence was observed before Friday prayers—a touching tribute to the victims.”

The Chief Minister also praised the courage of the local pony operator killed in the attack, whose actions were widely seen as heroic.

“He represents true Kashmiriyat and Kashmiri hospitality,” Abdullah said. “It is our collective duty not just to honour him and support his family, but to keep his memory alive.”

He further mentioned that tour operators from Maharashtra have pledged to adopt the family, fund their education, and assist them in the years ahead.

“That gesture speaks volumes about the unity and compassion that still exists among us,” he added.