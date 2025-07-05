Indus water is ours, we will keep control of It: Shivraj Singh

Pulwama, July 04: Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Friday defended India’s decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, describing it as a crucial move to secure the country’s rights over the Sindhu (Indus) waters.

Speaking to the media at Khonmoh, on the outskirts of Srinagar, after attending the LakhpatiDidiSammelan, Chouhan reaffirmed India’s ownership of the water, stating, “The water is ours, and we will continue to keep control of it.”

Chouhan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister NarendraModi for taking the decisive step to suspend the decades-old treaty, emphasizing that the move was essential for the well-being of the nation, particularly its farmers. “Suspending the treaty was necessary to bring about a significant change in the lives of our farmers, ensuring that the water is available for the entire country, including Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Chouhan also highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to uplift rural women, particularly through the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the program aims to reduce poverty and empower women socially and economically.

He lauded the Jammu and Kashmir administration for effectively running NRLM initiatives across the Union Territory. “The goal is clear — to make our sisters lakhpatis, women earning more than one lakh rupees annually. They should live dignified lives and not depend on anyone else,” he stated.

Chouhan pointed out that many women in the region have already crossed the lakhpati threshold, thanks to their hard work and the support provided by NRLM and the UMEED scheme. He urged the campaign to continue gaining momentum, aiming to create “Millionaire Didis” — women earning over ten lakh rupees annually.

In a bid to further elevate women’s economic status, Chouhan encouraged them to venture into entrepreneurship, especially in small-scale industries. He emphasized that scaling up such businesses would not only boost their income but also contribute to the local economy.

“This campaign must gather even more momentum, and the possibilities for women to become entrepreneurs are limitless. Empowering women is key to transforming the rural economy,” he added.